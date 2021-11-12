Annual holiday party Downtown D’Lights returning Dec. 3

The annual holiday party known as Downtown D’Lights returns this year in a big way. Plans for the event were unveiled on Friday. Those plans including some significant additions.

The crowds, the huge and the lights. Downtown D’Lights will be making it’s in-person return this year with the kickoff on December 3rd. The event in Perry Square will include favorites like Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the carriage rides.

“The Perry Square Alliance is excited about it. I think, more importantly, the people of Erie are excited about it to be able to come back into the Square and celebrate like they did before,” said Jeff Lawson, President of the Perry Square Alliance.

“It feels amazing to be able to bring this holiday tradition back downtown to an in-person event this year,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Organizers are calling Downtown D’Lights a marquee event and this year could be more appropriate. Notable additions will be a new holiday fountain topper in East Perry Square and the newly restored Warner Theater marquee will be lit just a couple blocks away.

“I suggest there are very few people that’s ever seen it operate. It’s been that long since it operated but we are thrilled to be able to turn it on that night and be part of this wonderful family celebration.” said Casey Wells, Erie Events Executive Director.

Downtown D’Lights 2021 takes place on December 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with the lightning of the tree planned.

As he announced the light of the Warner marquee, Casey Wells credited Erie businessman Tom Hagen for his contribution that made the restoration of the marquee and theater façade possible.

