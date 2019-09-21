Annual honey harvest taking place at Asbury Woods

Asbury Woods is celebrating its annual honey harvest today.

The festival shows people in our community the importance of honeybees, agriculture and pollination. Kids also had the opportunity to take part in the Discovery Zone, an interactive learning station with crafts and activities to learn about bees.

Other events included lectures about pollinators and solitary bees. People were also invited in a bee tour which shows the significance of honey extractor demonstrations.

“There has been a lot of talk about the decline of the honey bee in the world,” said Carissa Snarski, development and marketing at Asbury Woods. “This is just another way for us to educate the community on the importance of the role a honey bee has and other pollinators too, not just the honey bees.”

A variety of honey products were also on display for purchase.