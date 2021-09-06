Annual Labor Day Parade taking place downtown Monday

The annual Labor Day Parade has returned to State Street this year, celebrating unions and members.

The parade began Monday at 10 a.m. on 11th & State, traveling down to Perry Square.

44 local organizations participated in the event, celebrating the history and future of labor unions in this region.

One representative from District 98 of the International Association of Machinists says he’s honored to be part of the celebration.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this parade; our predecessors, our current members and the ones that will follow us. Laborists built this country. The Machinist Union, we represent from NASA to yoga instructors out in California,” said Tim Buck, Assistant Directing Business Rep., District 98 Machinist Union.

Last year, the parade was canceled as a result of the pandemic. Several union workers say it’s great to be able to celebrate again this year.

