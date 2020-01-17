Annual MLK march dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County

This Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. march will be dedicated to a goal they have never had before.

The NAACP, community leaders and Empower Erie representatives announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march will be dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County. Organizers of the march are seeking state approval for the college to honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Our focus is education. There is no greater challenge that we face, it’s the civil rights issue of our era.” said Gary Horton, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP. Horton says students deserve a low cost, quality option.

“There are too many of poor children in our community they can’t afford to go to advance learning after high school, because of the cost of education.” Horton said.

Pennsylvania has 14 community colleges. Ron DiNicola of Empower Erie says they are receiving over $300 million a year.

“And we are paying for that, and we don’t have a community college. We really need to get our fair share and make sure that our students are getting an opportunity to change their future.” DiNicola said.

He says that Dr. King was an activist for concrete change for citizens.

“And he was a big believer that we can overcome the circumstances of our birth and community college does just that.” DiNicola said. Students at Erie High School say raising awareness for education is a key to their future.

“IF you don’t get educated, you would not have a future for yourself. Everyone wants to be successful and they want to have a future for themselves to build themselves a better life.” said Sedra Khalefa of Erie High.

“Because like everybody else, I am highly concerned with my education and education is like the number one key to become successful in life.” said Kumba Fayia, a student at Erie High School.

The annual MLK march starts noon on Monday. It steps out at Perry Square and ends at the MLK Center on Chestnut Street