The Mutt Strut is an event all dog lovers can enjoy. And it is happening here in Erie next weekend.

The second annual event raises money to provide service dogs to local veterans. The highly trained dogs can help veterans overcome the lasting effects of having served in combat, such as post traumatic stress disorder, seizures, and difficulty being in crowds.

The event will take place August 10 at 10 a.m. at UPMC Park. Last year three service dogs were provided to veterans in need.