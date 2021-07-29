Annual NWPA Beehive Celebration takes place at Mercyhurst University

The Beehive is buzzing with entrepreneurs and their success stories.

The annual Innovation Beehive Celebration took place at Mercyhurst University Thursday night.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network is made up of the four local universities, plus the Blasco Library.

The Beehive helps create a business concept from start to finish thanks to grant funding.

“We are celebrating all of our clients, their successes, and of course our students because we wouldn’t be here without our students and clients,” said Abbey Lesniewski, Innovation Entente Lab, Mercyhurst University.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network was created in 2014.

