Annual Point in Time Homeless Count takes place

Several community homeless service providers hit the streets tonight.

Erie County Home Team Homeless and Housing Coalition conducting their annual Point in Time un-sheltered homeless count Friday night. Each year, the coalition teams up with other organizations to get an official count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in Erie County. The goal is to have a better understanding of the homeless population in our community and help put an end to the issue.

“The more accurate the count is, the better it is in terms of us having the resources available to serve the homeless that are in our area.” said Michael Wehrer, chairman of Point in Time.

Tonight’s count will wrap up at 4 a.m. Saturday morning