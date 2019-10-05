More than 2,000 people gathered for the annual Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park this weekend.

The event is organized by the Penn State extension master gardeners of Erie County, where hundreds of participants take part in carving pumpkins to place at the park. Hundreds of carved pumpkins will be lit and on display for you to see.

The pumpkins will be displayed along a one mile trail and visitors will have the opportunity to see live pumpkin carvings, education exhibits along with food and beverages to enjoy.

“You’re talking with your family, you’re pointing out all the different pumpkins that you like. A lot of the people that come, one of their children or grand children carved a pumpkin, and that child can’t wait to show their family.” said Debbie Bernardini, Co-Chair of the Pumpkin Walk.

The event will also take place tomorrow from 5:30pm to 9:30pm