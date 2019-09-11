Annual service for the remembrance of 9/11 taking place at Blasco Library

It’s an event designed to make sure we never forget. An annual service for the remembrance of 9/11 will be held today.

This years theme is “The Legacy of 9/11.” The memorial service will once again take place outside Blasco Library at Erie’s 9/11 memorial.

The different pieces pay tribute to the tragic day and those who sacrificed their lives. It also features people who are locally involved in the 9/11 committee.

“There’s going to be some audio programs that I’m running. It will be kind of like audio programs and a speaker, maybe a two minute audio clip and a speaker,” said Mark Aleks, Organizer.

The event will take place at Blasco Library this morning at 10 a.m.