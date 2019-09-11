Breaking News
JET 24/FOX 66 again on low power as tower work resumes

Annual service for the remembrance of 9/11 taking place at Blasco Library

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s an event designed to make sure we never forget. An annual service for the remembrance of 9/11 will be held today.

This years theme is “The Legacy of 9/11.” The memorial service will once again take place outside Blasco Library at Erie’s 9/11 memorial.

The different pieces pay tribute to the tragic day and those who sacrificed their lives. It also features people who are locally involved in the 9/11 committee.

“There’s going to be some audio programs that I’m running. It will be kind of like audio programs and a speaker, maybe a two minute audio clip and a speaker,” said Mark Aleks, Organizer.

The event will take place at Blasco Library this morning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar