Annual St. Lucia Festival celebrated at Luther Memorial Church

The start of the Christmas season was celebrated at Luther Memorial Church tonight.

Dozens of people taking part in the annual St. Lucia Festival. The event kicks off the start of the holiday season in the Swedish custom. Members of the Luther Memorial telling us this event is a way to bring unity as well as knowledge together.

” We all come from somewhere, and we enjoy and appreciate, we come from our Scandinavian roots and everybody needs to feel like they belong somewhere to some thing, so that’s kinda what this is all about” said Pat Bellingham.

Church members hoping those in attendance left with an appreciation of a different heritage.