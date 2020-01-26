Annual Super Bowl Saturday at Greengarden Lanes

Fans of bowling as well as fans from one local radio station come together to throw a strike for a good cause.

Today was the annual “Super Bowl Saturday” event at Greengarden Lanes. The event brings together listeners of Rocket 105 and bowlers together just one week before the Big Game.

Those in attendance were required to bring in a non-perishable food item to participate. Rocket 105 morning show host Mojo McKay telling us he is grateful for how the event has grown over 20 years.

“This was an event that started very small, back in the late 90s and it’s grown into this. It’s just a great time and for a great cause so we’re more than proud to be a part of it.” said McKay said.

All proceeds from the bowling event goes to support the Second Harvest Food Bank.