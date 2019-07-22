Annual Three Rivers Adaptive Sports Water Sports Clinic took off in Conneaut Lake

A highly anticipated event took off in the water today, despite some early morning rainfall.

For 29 years the Three Rivers Adaptive Sports Water Sports Clinic has brought smiles, laughter, and adventure out in Crawford County.

“Every year actually we are probably going to go back and make reservations for next year,” said Mark Busha, participant.

During the clinic, people with any sort of disability have a chance to get out and enjoy the water. Participants can get their feet wet and enjoy some kayaking, canoeing, and of course the crowd favorite state of the art adaptive water skiing. It takes a lot of people to make this happen.

“100 volunteers in the week of four days, and almost 50 skiers,” said Marcia Logan, Co-Coordinator.

“If I can do this, I can do anything, that’s what we hope to instill in them. Doing something challenging like this, because it is challenging for anyone to learn how to ski. If they have that mind set, it can carry into any part of their lives in what they choose to do after this,” said Logan.

As people are bringing in the fun, there is one thing organizers are looking for everyone to remember.

“When your in a wheelchair 24/7, 365 days a year like I am, when I’m out there behind the boat pulling the rope and everything, I’m like I feel free,” said Busha.

Family members of the event were also invited to enjoy the water today through swimming and kayaking as well. The clinic continues through Thursday, and the weather looks great for some fun in the sun.