Annual two-day deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park begins

The annual two-day deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park got underway Wednesday morning.

This annual event is a way for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to keep the deer population at the state park under control.

85 hunters will be permitted each day of the two-day hunt to take their shot at bagging a doe or buck. One hunter who’s been hunting for 64 years hopes to get one of each.

“I started about five years ago hunting and I got a nice buck that, year and a couple of does the following year. I just want to make sure they keep the population under control,” says Garry Vollentine, a hunter at Presque Isle State Park.

The 33 hunters who showed up today were able to bag five deer from the park, all of them does.

Day two begins on the park at first light Thursday.