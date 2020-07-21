Another arrest from the May 30 protest-turn-riot

There is another arrest stemming from the Erie May 30 riot.

A man is behind bars and Erie police are searching for more as they work on the final stages of a seven-week investigation.

The arrest total currently sits at 24 when it comes to those in connection to riot, and police say they aren’t done yet.

The night of May 30 is one many who witnessed the violence in Erie won’t forget.

One defense lawyer, representing the man accused of setting fire to a downtown coffee shop, explained his client and many others were looking to have their voice heard.

“He likewise many people from his community felt that the time was right for them to draw attention to what African Americans feel is pat on and practices of historical injustice,” said Charles Sunwabe, defense lawyer.

The peaceful protest turned violent and caused one Erie police officer to undergo knee surgery after being hit by firework.

Erie police arrested the individual they believe caused that injury.

“This was a very important one for us to get and get right. Therefore, we spent a lot of time reviewing the video, speaking to officers that actually spoke to him during the event, so we made sure we got it wrapped up good and tight, it’s been a long seven weeks,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, EPD.

Forty-six-year-old Juan Aviles is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, riot and reckless endangerment.

It doesn’t stop there.

The chief said there are three more charges pending in 11 ongoing investigations.

This unidentified man is a part of that. He’s accused of being involved in one of the first incidents of destruction.

“The individual that was standing right in this very spot and broke the window behind me,” said Spizarny.

As the investigation enters its final stages the hope is that in the end this can start a conversation.

“I think we need to ask ourselves the critical question, why is it one segment of this population continues to cry out abou the injustice, discrimination and resentment. Why is that the case,” said Sunwabe.

Aviles was arraigned this morning with a $25,000 straight bond set.