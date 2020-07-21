Another arrest made pertaining to the May 30th Erie protest

Another arrest has been made in regards to the protest that took place in downtown Erie on May 30th.

Police have arrested 46-year-old Juan Aviles under multiple charges. Aviles has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Riot

Propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Recklessly endangering

Disorderly conduct

Through the course of the investigation, police observed this incident in the area of 5th and State at 11:25 p.m. on May 30th.

Aviles was shown lighting a large projectile firework that struck a police officer in the knee.

This firework caused the officer to have surgery due to tearing up cartilage and ligaments as well as a bone fracture in his knee.

A second officer who was nearby this officer also suffered hearing damage.

Aviles was taken into custody at 6:30 a.m. on July 21st. He was arrested at his home located on the 1100 block of East Lake Road.

This arrest now brings the total number of individuals charged for criminal activity in this riot to 24.

As of now there are three more pending charges and eleven more investigations that are ongoing pertaining to this protest.