Another bass fishing tournament comes to the area, this one with a $5,000 prize

The Erie Sports Commission has announced that Kayak Bass Fishing will host the fifth and final stop in its 2018 KBF OPEN Series in Erie, Pa. Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15. More than 150 anglers are expected to compete on Presque Isle Bay.

This is the first time that KBF has hosted a major regional tournament in Erie.

The KBF Northeast OPEN, presented by Fishing Online, is open to interested kayak bass anglers of all ages. Membership in KBF is not required, however only 2018 KBF members will be eligible for Angler of the Year points as well as qualification for the KBF National Championship.

Anglers will launch from various locations along Presque Isle State Park at 6 a.m. with competition starting at 6:30 a.m. both days. The tournaments are catch-photograph-release events in which all bass are caught using artificial bait, measured and photographed. They are released seconds later, unharmed, very close to where they were caught.

Competitors will upload their photos to TourneyX, a tournament management app, which will provide real-time updates throughout the tournament. The combined length of up to 10 bass over two days will contribute to each angler’s score.

The KBF OPEN Champion will receive a minimum cash prize of $5,000 with additional prize money available. The top 10 percent of the field wins cash prizes and will qualify for the 2019 KBF National Championship in Shreveport/Bossier City, La. in March 2019.

“Pennsylvania kayakers have plumbed its lakes and rivers for years. Now competitors from across the country will gather in Erie to share in the experience,” said Chad Hoover, president and CEO of KBF and host of “Kayak Bassin TV” (WFN) and “Knot Right Kayak Fishing” (Sportsman Channel). “Being one of only five KBF OPEN host locations across the country really shines a spotlight on this dynamic fishery and its vibrant kayak fishing community.”

“Kayak bass fishing has grown significantly in popularity recently, due to the accessibility of the sport to all anglers,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “The calm and competitive waters of Presque Isle Bay provide a perfect venue for a competitive kayak fishing tournament of this caliber, and we expect that participating anglers will see an exciting two days of fishing in Erie.”

Registration is $150 per angler, and is open through Thursday, Sept. 13. No registration will be accepted the day of the tournament. For more information, visit https://www.kayakbassfishing.com/.