(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months.

Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near Cussewago Township and didn’t see the bear enter the roadway until she struck it with her Chevrolet Equinox, the Pennsylvania State Police reported. After hitting the bear, the vehicle coasted before coming to a stop in the right lane of I-79.

While the vehicle’s front bumper suffered disabling damage, neither the driver nor her juvenile passenger were injured.

It’s the second bear strike on I-79 in as many month. On Oct. 9, an 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver struck a bear while driving north near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. In that incident, the driver had suffered minor injuries.