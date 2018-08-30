Another body found along Route 97

Police confirm a body has been found along Route 97, south of Zwilling Road among the weeds. This is a breaking story and we will update as soon as we can with more information.

We do know that crews from Perry Highway along with State Police spent a good part of their night searching for a person who was possibly missing.

State Police say they have no information to release on the event that troopers were at for several hours near Route 97 and Zwilling Road. But, according to the mother of the missing person, a motorcycle was found in a field, on its side.

State Police went to a relative's house where the bike was registered. Relatives of the man said they have not seen him and have no idea where he is. That prompted a search that included at least one search dog.

Because police offered no other information, we can't tell you how the search ended or if the person they were searching for was located.

No connection between the two has been made yet at this time.

