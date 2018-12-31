Another Care Cab reminder... Video

If you've celebrated a little too much for the holidays, call a Holiday Care Cab.

During this season, UPMC Hamot and Erie Yellow Cab are teaming up to make sure everyone gets home safely by, once again, offering the Holiday Care Cab.

It runs from 8pm-2am now through the first of the year. It's available between the lake shore and I-90 from Troupe Road to Millfair Road. Just call 814-461-TAXI from any local establishment and they'll gladly give you a free and safe ride home.