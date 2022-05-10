(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse has announced the postponement of an upcoming Youtheatre production due to COVID.

The Youtheatre show, “Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!'” has been postponed after a cast member tested positive for COVID. It had been scheduled for this weekend.

Now, the production has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. on May 21, and 2 p.m. on May 22.

Current ticketholders should keep their current tickets and show them at the new dates. Patrons who are unable to attend the new dates should contact the Erie Playhouse box office at (814) 454-2852 extension zero.

More information about the production can be found on the playhouse website.

At the end of April, the Erie Playhouse had canceled two weekend performances of its production of “Tick, tick…BOOM!” due to COVID-19.