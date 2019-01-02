Local News

Another Local New Years Day baby is born on the evening of Jan 1st.

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 03:38 PM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 03:40 PM EST

Another Local New Years Day baby is born on the evening of Jan 1st.

Erie, PA -     Theodore Iskrenko joined the short list of babies born in Erie on New Years Day 2019.  He was born around 8pm at Saint Vincent Hospital weighing 7lbs, 8oz.  His original due date was January 6th but parents Catherine and Yuriy of Meadville say they couldn't be happier.  "He decided to make his appearance around 7... 8 o'clock.  He's been doing great ever since.  It's the best New Years present anyone could ever ask for," said Catherine Iskrenko. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected