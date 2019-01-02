Another Local New Years Day baby is born on the evening of Jan 1st. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Theodore Iskrenko is one of the few babies born in Erie on New Years Day 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Theodore Iskrenko is one of the few babies born in Erie on New Years Day 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Theodore Iskrenko is one of the few babies born in Erie on New Years Day 2019. [ + - ]

Erie, PA - Theodore Iskrenko joined the short list of babies born in Erie on New Years Day 2019. He was born around 8pm at Saint Vincent Hospital weighing 7lbs, 8oz. His original due date was January 6th but parents Catherine and Yuriy of Meadville say they couldn't be happier. "He decided to make his appearance around 7... 8 o'clock. He's been doing great ever since. It's the best New Years present anyone could ever ask for," said Catherine Iskrenko.