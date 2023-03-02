EDITOR’S NOTE: TSA sent a correction to its news release noting that the passenger was a Warren woman. This story has been updated to reflect that correction.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren woman is facing a stiff civil penalty for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight on March 2.

The incident was at Erie International Airport. The gun was caught when the X-ray unit at the security checkpoint sounded an alert on the passenger’s bag.

Inside the bag, security officials reportedly found a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the gun was removed by local police.

The Warren woman now faces a financial civil penalty of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

On Dec. 9, 2022, TSA found another gun in a bag at its security checkpoint at Erie International Airport. And on Feb. 6, a Centerville man allegedly had a loaded gun in his bag.

“Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Already this is the second handgun that our officers have prevented from getting onto a flight so far this year. Hopefully this will be a strong reminder to others not to bring their guns to our checkpoints. This individual now faces a stiff Federal financial penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars. Additionally, it is important to remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program are not exemptions from this policy.”

Passengers can only travel with firearms in checked baggage, and those firearms must be in a locked, hard-sided case and declared at the counter (for TSA’s guidance, visit the TSA website). Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide, the TSA noted in a news release. Eighty-eight (88) percent of those guns were loaded.