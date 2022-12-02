ERIE, PA – Yet another round of strong wind gusts is likely, as a powerful cold front will cross the area Saturday Morning. Rain showers will accompany the cold front Saturday Morning. Rain showers will taper to nothing worse than wet flurries, as the air grows colder into the afternoon.

A wind advisory is posted for Erie County through 1 PM Saturday. Gusts could reach 45-50 mph, especially through the 1st half of Saturday. While the strongest wind gusts will develop in Erie County, it will be gusty at times over Crawford and Warren Counties, too.

Wind Advisory Saturday

Here’s a look at forecast wind gusts Saturday Morning. Localized power outages will be possible with wind of this magnitude. The strongest wind gusts will subside heading deeper into Saturday Afternoon, but it will remain windy all day, along with falling temperatures by the afternoon, too!

Forecast Wind Gusts

Stay tuned to JET 24 / FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.