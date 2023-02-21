February has been a windy month, and today will continue that trend as a wave moves through the region. The wave does not have a lot of moisture, but it has a lot of dynamics which will allow for wind gusts up to 40 mph. Some morning showers will lead to some PM clearing. As the wave passes, we will see cooler temperatures move in. More details at www.yourerie.com or the YE2go app.
