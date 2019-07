Presque Isle Downs and Casino has announced they will feature 50 state-of-the-art BETAmerica sports wagering kiosks during a limited opening.

The limited opening for the BETAmerica Sportsbook is slated for July 24 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and July 25 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. During the limited opening, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will work with the Presque Isle Downs and BETAmerica team prior to final approval.