Web Exclusive: Anthony Mayo speaks out after suffering from lung damage caused by vaping

19 year old Anthony Mayo who suffered lung damage from vaping has been released from intensive care. Not being able to breathe was scary for Mayo. “You feel like you’re going to die,” said Mayo. He started THC vaping because he read online that it was the safer option. After sometime symptoms showed up. “It was very painful,” he said.

Doctor Anand Popuri is a Pulmonologist at LECOM health. Last week he told us vaping’s side effects are becoming more significant. “This is not something we saw in medical school,” said Popuri.

Looking back Mayo got emotional on the incident. “It brought me to tears I could have died,” he said. For now he is still hospitalized and said doctors will try and have him released in the near future.