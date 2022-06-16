A potential life changing program for at-risk youth resumed at UPMC Hamot Thursday.

UPMC Hamot is partnering with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the Juvenile Probation System and the Blue Coats to bring back the anti-gun violence program since it was postponed by the pandemic.

The goal of the interactive experience is to show the participants the importance of making wise decisions early in life before it’s too late.

“It’s not just them, that the decisions that they make have everlasting effects on everybody else that you love, like your mom, your daddy, if you got kids, them, your sisters, your brothers,” said Yvette Jennings, mother of two gun violence victims.

“Things that you have to go through that are potentially life threatening things that can happen, and I think it’s a real eye opener for the kids to understand that and to realize that,” said Dr. Greg English, trauma surgeon, UPMC Hamot.

Dr. English said that since 2015, none of the participants have had suffered a gunshot wound.