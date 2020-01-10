Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition meeting at Mercyhurst University

Human trafficking is a topic at the forefront of conversations by a growing group in Erie called the Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force. The local group brings members from across several areas to collectively create ways to battle the issue together.

Human trafficking, also known as modern day slavery, is at all all-time high. Efforts by the social justice group “Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force” are working to combat this issue.

“This is the time for all of us to get together and say ‘No, this is not acceptable. We are not going to have this in our community.'” said Betsy Wiest, Social Justice Coordinator of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

The coalition has grown from 30 members last year to more than 150 members today from the city, county and local law enforcement. Mercyhurst University professor Deb Davies says awareness is key in the fight against training.

“Well, it’s definitely a local Erie issue as is everywhere, state side,” Davies said. “the amount of slaves, or people enslaved during this particular day and age is more than ever has been in history.”

Last year, 275 cases were reported in Pennsylvania, including Erie, and nearly 1100 nationwide, this according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Erie also seeing its most high profile trafficking case in August.

FBI and state agents busted David Williams for running a massage parlor. It turns out it was an alleged prostitution ring that Williams also ran in Florida and Virginia. The 41-year old faces federal charges.

Community members interested in joining the coalition can do so by contacting Deb Davies or Betsy Wiest by email.

Deb’s e-mail is ddavies@mercyhurst.edu.