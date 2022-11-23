Pitkin County is now requiring masks in all indoor spaces. 9/16/2021

Parents in the anti-masking lawsuit between North East and Millcreek are looking to go before judges again with a new lawsuit.

According to court dockets, a complaint was filed on Nov. 17 by Chadwick Schnee, the attorney representing a parent named Troy Prozan, that the school directors violated the Sunshine Act.

The parents argue that the school directors failed to hold public meetings on an appeal related to the case.

On Sept. 13, Judge Connelly-Marucci denied the request of parents to remove the school directors that approved the masking rule.