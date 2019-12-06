Anti-Trump political commercial scrutinized about truthfulness

A television commercial criticizing President Donald Trump is now under scrutiny with questions about it’s truthfulness.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers takes a deeper look into the American Bridge PAC Ad.

A Fairview man appears in this political ad stating where his vote during the last Presidential election.

“I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I thought he would make a difference. Did he make a difference, not for the better.” said Mark Graham, spoken during the TV spot.

This ad apparently has a false claim in it. We’ve learned from records at the Erie County Courthouse that Mark Graham did not vote at all in 2016.

“You can’t believe everything that is said because its people looking for some fame and they lie,” said Ann Grunewald, Vice-Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee. “It’s like on Judge Judy everybody swears to tell the truth and they lie. Excuse me, stop it.”

Some believe this falls into something we’ve heard numerous times from the President. One such person is Tony Peyronel, the executive director for Edinboro University’s Center for Branding and Strategic Communication.

“It feeds into his whole fake news phenomena,” Peyronel said. “You know, fake news is not always what President Trump identifies it to be, but an egregious untruth like this will give him and his campaign much more ammunition.”

As we near another Presidential election year, Grunewald is sending a message out to those behind the campaigns.

“Don’t go out there and lie. Find out the truth, push the truth, whatever it is the truth.” Grunewald said.

We reached out to Graham for a comment, but he is not making himself available to us. We all reached out to the Erie County Democratic Chair. He chose not to comment on air because this ad is not affiliated with the local party