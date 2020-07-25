Antioch Baptist Church Giving Back to Those in Need

Church members came together to help the homeless in the local community.

Antioch Baptist Church collected water and gift cards to give away to those less fortunate.

One church member came up with the idea and enlisted help form her church family.

She said she organized this collection because ministry is about helping others outside the church walls.

“I have been blessed this entire pandemic where we’ve been shut down and I think it’s time I give back to my community and those who are less fortunate than myself,” said organizer Kristina Thames.