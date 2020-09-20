Antioch Missionary Baptist Church teams up with GECAC to hand out free meals to those in need

One local church teamed up with a local organization to help feed the hungry on Saturday September 20th.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and the Greater Erie Community Action Committee handed out free meals to those in need on September 20th.

Minister Geoffrey Lyons said that lots of volunteers showed up to help with this event.

GECAC allowed Lyons and his church to hold the free meal distribution at their site.

“I think it’s nice for them to see some people reaching out to them. One of the things is when the haves reach out to the have nots,” said Minister Geoffrey Lyons from the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Masks were available at the door and social distancing measures were also in place.

All of the meals distributed during this event were made to go.