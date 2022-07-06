A fire broke out in an upstairs apartment on Wednesday night, sending emergency crews to respond.

Calls went out around 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 29th and State Street.

Crews were able to make quick work of this fire when they arrived on the scene.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No word has been released on how serious the damage was to the apartment. No injuries were reported from this fire as well.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation.