Apartments could soon be built in a west Bayfront neighborhood.

The City of Erie Planning Commission met on Tuesday afternoon while reviewing a plan for a potential property located at 102 Poplar Street.

A developer submitted an application to create a townhouse development near Front and Poplar streets.

The development would feature two buildings that would include four townhouse style apartments.

Despite some people voicing their concerns over the property, the commission is pushing the plans forward to city council.

“People are always buying those properties because they know it’s a beautiful area to have housing. People are always trying to develop that waterfront. A lot of vacant lots are being purchased and properties are being built on them which helps the city too with taxes,” said Mark Kloecker, Chair, City of Erie Planning Commission.

Many people are voicing their concerns over the look of the development. They said the plans for the property simply don’t match the rest of the neighborhood.