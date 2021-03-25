App designed to combat mental illness during the pandemic designed by Behrend students and professors

Psychology students and professors at Penn State Behrend designed an app called Serene in order to combat mental illness.

The students and professors developed this app to help those who may feel depressed or stressed during the pandemic.

The Serene app features support videos that introduce users to meditation and other safe activities in the Erie community.

It offers more than 250 activities and provides link to Erie County mental-health support services, including crisis centers. This app is for all ages and is meant to help track your emotions and mood swings.

One of the students who designed the app says the pandemic is pushing many into self isolation.

“I was at home in the beginning of covid like the rest of us. And I was finding that I was just immersed with my school work, I was working nonstop. Then at the end of the day you’re just keyed up, you’re frustrated, you’re not happy with life or anything, you’re feeling a lot of those negative feelings. The point of these apps is to try to gain a different perspective on things,” said Erica Juriasingani, student, Penn State Behrend.

The app is only available through Google Play for Android users, but if you own an Apple device you can view the app online.