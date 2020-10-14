Appalachian Regional Commission awards the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network $1.5 million to expand its services to 17 counties

A more than million dollar grant is being awarded to a local innovation network.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network $1.5 million to expand its services to 17 counties in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.

The funding will also allow the networks partners to add new services including application development, co-working spaces and a mobile outreach unit.

“Entrepreneurs or innovators from existing companies can come in at any point whether they come in at one of the four universities and that’s a way for them to get into this wave of innovation. So they can get involved with all four universities regardless of where they start,” said Amy Bridger, Senior Director at Penn State Behrend.

The network partners which include Edinboro, Gannon, Mercyhurst and Penn State Behrend, match the funding generating three million in economic support for businesses.