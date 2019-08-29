Apple squeezing day at Godfrey Run Farms in Lake City

It’s all about apples at Godfrey Run in Lake City. Gary Faulkner keeps with tradition and starts squeezing bins of apples on this day…the first step to some delicious apple cider.

“This is our 10th year pressing here since we got the equipment and started the mill here,” Faulkner said. “This is the 41st year of selling cider.”

On this day, Faulkner will squeeze eight bins of apples, including: Jersey Macs, Ginger Gold, and viking apples, which are all blended together to make some delicious cider. This process is rather simple. The apples are cleaned then sent out on a conveyor where they are mashed. The products are shot into the press where the juice is extracted drop by drop; what is left over is sent to area farms for the animals to eat. Once the pressing begins, the sweet smell of apples fill the air.

Erin Riffe works at Godfrey Run Farm. She says this time of year is her favorite.

“I love fall,” Riffe said. “I love the beginning of fall, smelling the apples and starting to see the leaves changing.”