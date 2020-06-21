Apple to close retail stores across states due to COVID-19 pandemic

Apple is getting ready to close some retail stores that had just reopened in the past month due to the coronavirus.

The company is now planning to shutter 11 stores across the states of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona this weekend.

In a statement released on June 19th, Apple stated that the stores are being closed again in abundance of caution due to localized outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to the statement, these closings are only temporary.

Apple said that it looks forward to having staff and customers back as soon as possible.