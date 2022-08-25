The Appledore IV is making its return to Tall Ships Erie.

It’s owned and operated by BaySail, a nonprofit organization out of Bay City, Michigan. The Appledore is one of the two ships that will be taking passengers out on Presque Isle Bay this weekend; it can take up to 48 people out on the water.

The first year captain highlighted the difference in sailing between the five Great Lakes.

“They all have interesting little quirks or differences. Erie is fun and challenging the sailing. It’s long and narrow like that, you know, basically around the southwest and northeast. And because it’s so shallow, she can get really wavy. So it’s a lot of fun to navigate through her,” said Captain Matt Gibas, captain, Appledore IV.

the Parade of Sails, live at 4 pm. Thursday.