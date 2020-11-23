Application deadline approaches for 2021 Ford Friendship Express Program

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The deadline is approaching for local nonprofits to apply for the 2021 Ford Friendship Express Program.

Local nonprofits can once again share their story for a chance to drive a 2021 Ford van. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, 2020.

“We’re proud to support many important missions through this philanthropic initiative.” said Mark Winkler, chairman, Erie Ford Friendship Express Selection Committee. “In this year like no other, this program is vital to the community and that’s why the Local Ford Dealers in Erie are proud to continue helping organizations in need of assistance and transportation.”

All nonprofit organizations operating within the counties of Erie, Crawford and Warren are eligible to apply. By applying, local nonprofits can share their mission and explain how a new van will help to improve their mission.

Eligible organizations should consider the following:

Applications and guidelines are available at www.buyfordnow.com under the “local events” tab.

To be eligible for consideration in the Erie-area program, organizations must reside in either Erie, Crawford or Warren county.

Charities are encouraged to share stories that demonstrate their need for improved transportation during the application process.

Please send completed applications to: Laurie Hebeler, c/o Mower, 50 Fountain Plaza, Suite 1300, Buffalo, NY 14202.

Since 2013, the program has donated 10 vehicles to local organizations.