Application deadline extended for 2021 Ford Friendship Express program

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Ford Friendship Express program has been extended to March 1, 2021.

Local Ford Dealers announced on Giving Tuesday that the application period for the 2021 Ford Friendship Express program has been extended.

“The original deadline was November 30, but we know this year has especially been tough on local organizations and we wanted to make sure no one missed out on this great opportunity.” said Mark Winkler, chairman, Erie Ford Friendship Express Selection Committee. “We’ve witnessed some extraordinary missions through this program, and we know this year will be no different.”

All not-for-profit organizations operating within the counties of Erie, Crawford and Warren are eligible to apply:

Applications and guidelines are available at www.buyfordnow.com under the “local events” tab.

The new deadline to apply is March 1, 2021.

To be eligible for consideration in the Erie-area program, organizations must reside in either Erie (PA), Crawford or Warren county.

Charities are encouraged to share stories that demonstrate their need for improved transportation during the application process.

Please send completed applications to: Laurie Hebeler, c/o Mower, 50 Fountain Plaza, Suite 1300, Buffalo, NY 14202.

Since 2013, the program has donated 10 vehicles to local organizations.