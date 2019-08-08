Applications continue to come in for Erie’s LERTA program

Applications are continuing to come in for Erie’s LERTA program.

The pace of applications is slowing down a little with just two new ones this week. However, the total amount of projected income from the 31 approved projects exceeds 6.4 million dollars.

Mayor Joe Schember further explained what steps you have to take, and any questions about the program.

“You can call me. You can pretty much call anyone at City Hall. We can explain it to you. It is certainly beneficial, and removes a big expense over the next 10 years,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of ERie.

The Mayor’s goal is to have 10 million dollars generated through the LERTA program by next summer.