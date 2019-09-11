Applications for School Safety Grants accepted now through November 4

According to Senator Dan Laughlin , schools and community groups can now apply for grants to help boost school safety and to help reduce the risk of community violence.

Applications for the School Safety and Security Grant Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, are being accepted from now until November 4.

The grant program supports efforts by school districts, intermediate units, area vocational-technical schools, charter schools and private residential rehabilitative institutions to improve school safety.

A total of $18.72 million will be distributed among all schools that submit a qualifying application, with $33.78 million awarded on a competitive basis.

An additional $7.5 million will be awarded to improve community safety and reduce the risk of violence through projects including mentoring and intervention for at-risk children and families; promoting communication between school entities and law enforcement; linking the community with local trauma support and behavioral health systems; and other programs designed to reduce community violence.

For more information on the program you can visit https://www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety/Pages/default.aspx.