Applications now being accepted for Erie Sports Commission’s 2020 Facility Matching Funds Program

The Erie Sports Commission and Visit Erie have announced that applications are now being accepted for the Erie Sports Commission’s Facility Matching Funds Program.

Established in 2019, the program provides funds to facilities capable of hosting sporting events, with the intent to continue to grow sports tourism in the region.

A total of $10,000 is available for projects in 2020.

The program will provide matching dollars for facility improvements, including new equipment purchases. Facilities that wish to apply for matching funds must be located within Erie County and be available to host tournaments and events that draw out-of-town participants.

Improvements should be completed with the intention of attracting new sporting events or growing existing events that can generate tourism, in support of the mission of the Erie Sports Commission.

In June 2019, the Erie Sports Commission awarded Facility Matching Funds to three projects:

to begin adding a new field at the David Long Baseball/Softball Complex

to install lockers in the Erie County Elite Athletic Academy

and to Henry Fish Sports Complex for lacrosse equipment

Applications will be accepted through March 31.

Applicants may request matching funds in the amount of $500 to $5,000, with requests in excess of $5,000 considered in some circumstances.

An application and a complete list of guidelines is available at https://www.eriesportscommission.com/contact/facility-matching-funds/.