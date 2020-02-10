Applications now being accepted for residents looking to serve on the board of the Erie Land Bank

Erie City Council is looking for residents to serve on the board of the Erie Land Bank.

Applications are now being accepted for those who can serve a three year term.

According to council, applicants should be familiar with the history of the land bank and have an interest in revitalizing Erie neighborhoods.

The board meets on the third Monday of every month at 1 p.m. Those looking to apply must do so by Thursday, Feb. 13th at 5 p.m.

You can visit the City of Erie‘s website for information on how to apply.