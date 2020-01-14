Applications open for college students to apply for PennDOT Summer Maintenance Program

College students can now apply to PennDOT’s 2020 Summer Maintenance Program.

State Representative Bob Merski announced applications are open and that the agency is recruiting students for labor and flagging duties, sign upgrades, and maintenance and custodial services at roadside rest facilities, among other jobs.

“The PennDOT Summer Maintenance Program is a terrific opportunity for young adults to earn good summer pay and learn new skills while performing important, real-world work,” Merski said. “To be eligible, students must be 18 or older, enrolled full time in college for the next semester and have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. My office can recommend candidates for the program, but those interested should contact us as soon as possible, because recommendations are due to PennDOT by February 14.”

According to Merski, students interested in a recommendation should stop by his district office at 3901 Liberty Street or call the office at 814- 455-6319 during business hours, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also send an email to RepMerski@pahouse.net.

All applicants must apply online to the PennDOT Summer Maintenance Program 2020 posting at www.employment.pa.gov under the Open Jobs section of the website.

Jobs under the program pay $13.97 per hour.