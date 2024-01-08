(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Applications are now open for a grant program to help attract new sporting events and grow existing ones in Erie.

The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) announced they are accepting applications for its Facility Matching Funds Program.

The program offers $60,000 in matching funds to assist local sports facilities with renovations, equipment upgrades or new construction with the goal to generate tourism in Erie sporting events.

“It’s our goal to continue to support the venues that partner with us to host events and to promote Erie as a premier destination to host sporting events year-round,” ESC Executive Director Mark Jeanneret said. “We understand how important the availability of the funding is to our venue operators and are looking forward to reviewing the applications and awarding grants that will improve our local venues for use by visiting and local athletes.”

The program awarded seven dollar-for-dollar matching grants totaling $60,000 in 2023 and has awarded a total of $105,700 since its inception in 2018.

Applicants can request matching funds up to $15,000; however, requests that exceed that amount will be considered. The application deadline is March 31.

Additional details on the application can be found here.