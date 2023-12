Due to the results of the November 2023 election, the Erie City Council will have a vacancy in January 2024 and accepting applications now.

Those interested in the position need to submit a one-page resume along with a one-page letter of interest to the Office of the City Clerk, Room 104 — located at 626 State St. — or by email to cityclerk@erie.pa.us by noon on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and have been a resident of the City of Erie for more than one year.