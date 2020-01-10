Applications still being accepted for Erie City Council

If you are looking for a spot on Erie City Council, now is your chance.

According to the City of Erie, so far there have been at least 12 applications to fill Casimir Kwitowski’s vacant seat.

The deadline for applications in Monday at 4:30 p.m.

For anyone looking to apply, you must submit your resume in person at the city clerk’s office.

“It’s definitely a commitment. You have to be committed to the council, the city, and the citizens. You need commitment, and you need sacrifice to the extent that it is going to take some time up,” said Jim Winarski, President, Erie City Council.

Winarski explained the goal is to have the new council member in place by the first February meeting.