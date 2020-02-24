Applications still being accepted for Flagship City Food Hall

The search for local chefs and food vendors is still underway for one organization.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) explained that applications are still being accepted for the Flagship City Food Hall.

There are nine vendor slots open, but the EDDC explained that not all of them will be sit down restaurants.

Instead, they are looking to bring in a coffee shop, smoothie bar, or possibly a donut and bagel shop.

So far, they said they have had good feedback with the applications, but are still looking to add some variety.

“You may expected to see soup, salad, sandwiches, that sort of thing, but we are hoping to find some great ethic cuisines as well. We have spoken to the International Institute and are getting some chefs that will be applying from there as well,” said Nicole Reitzell, Vice President of Community Engagement, EDDC.

Applications are due by March 2nd and vendors will be selected April 7th.